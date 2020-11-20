low platelet count

Waati ORMSBY

Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Alexandra House Chapel
570 Alexandra Street
Te Awamutu
Death Notice

ORMSBY,
Waati James Tukirikau:
(RNZ Navy15114). Born 11.4.1936, passed away on 19.11.2020. Loved husband of the late Lorraine. Cherished father of Debbie and Karen, father in law of Warren and Glen. Special grandad of Nikki and Wade, Jaden, and Brent, adored great grandad of Caydee, Kaleb and Harlee.
'Safe journey on your ship to reunite with your sweetheart.'
A Service to celebrate Waati's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Monday, 23rd November 2020 at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Ormsby family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 20, 2020
