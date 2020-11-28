MACKINTOSH,
Vivienne Mona:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 20th November 2020 at Resthaven Care Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Alexander. Cherished and great mother and mother-in- law of Bruce & Andrea, Barbara & Jim, and Sue Mackintosh. Lovely caring grandmother to Stephen, Nikki, Ben and Michael. A celebration of Vivienne's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queens Street, Cambridge, on Tuesday, 8th December 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Mackintosh Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2020