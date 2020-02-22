DE THIERRY, Vivienne (Viv):
Peacefully slipped away on 20th February 2020, at Te Aroha Community Hospital. Aged 66 years. Soul mate of the late Jack and beloved mother of Trina & Murray Robinson, Darryl & Desiree (both deceased), Duaine & Monica and Solomon & Pauline. Adored Nan & great-Nan of her moko. A celebration of Viv's life will be held at the Te Aroha Club, 42 Centennial Ave, on Tuesday 25th February at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Te Aroha Cemetery. Special thanks to all the staff at Te Aroha Community Hospital for all their love, care and support. Communications c/- De Thierry family – 65 East Ave, Te Aroha 3420. Broadway Funeral Home (Te Aroha) FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 22, 2020