ANDREWS,
Vivienne Merle (nee Hunt):
12.06.1931 - 31.07.2020
P.O. WRNZNS Serv. No. 777. Heaven needed a special angel so they took Vivienne from her much loved and loving husband Fred of 67 years. Treasured mum of Craig, Clyde and Justine. Mother-in-law to Cheryl, Linda and Peter. Treasured Nanny to her 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A service for Vivienne will be held at a date to be advised. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be welcome.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 4, 2020