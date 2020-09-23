BOYD,
Vivien Margaret (nee Smith):
Passed away surrounded by family at home on Sunday, 20th September 2020. Aged 78 years. Treasured partner of John, very loved wife of the late Dick Kerr and the late Neville Boyd. Cherished mother of Andrea Kerr, Vaughan Kerr and Greg Smith and Nana to Kayne and Cameron. Dearly loved step-mother to Sonja & Salv Carta, Hamish & Jenene Boyd, Cate Hampton and Nana Viv to Epernay, Esperance and Nicholas. A celebration of Vivien's life will be held at Zenders Cafe, Ruakura Road, Newstead, on Friday, the 25th of September 2020, at 11:00am, followed by a private cremation. Donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Boyd Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2020