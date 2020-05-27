DIDOVICH,
Vincent Leslie (Les):
Les passed away peacefully on Monday 25th May 2020. In his 90th year. Cherished husband of the late Rita for 59 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Lesley and Reg, Cheryl and John, Paddy and Roz. Treasured Poppa of 8 grandchildren and Pop-Pop of 7 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Les' life will be held on Thursday 28th May, at 11.00am, in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East. Communications may be made to the Didovich Family c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on May 27, 2020