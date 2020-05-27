Vincent DIDOVICH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent DIDOVICH.
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
White Rose Chapel
75 Cook Street
Hamilton East
View Map
Death Notice

DIDOVICH,
Vincent Leslie (Les):
Les passed away peacefully on Monday 25th May 2020. In his 90th year. Cherished husband of the late Rita for 59 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Lesley and Reg, Cheryl and John, Paddy and Roz. Treasured Poppa of 8 grandchildren and Pop-Pop of 7 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Les' life will be held on Thursday 28th May, at 11.00am, in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East. Communications may be made to the Didovich Family c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. FDANZ.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on May 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.