McCOLLUM, Victor Allan:
Passed away peacefully at Ohinemuri Home, Paeroa, on Monday 7th October 2019; aged 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Frances. Adored father of Karen and Bob, Lynne and Neil. Treasured Poppa of Toni, Ben, Kathryn, Pete, Jayme and Tayla. Great-Poppa of Jack, Lachie and Eve.
Truly loved
Rest In Peace
The family would like to thank the staff of Ohinemuri Home for their care and attention over the last six months. A celebration of Victor's life will be held at the Paeroa RSA, 67 Belmont Street, Paeroa, on Monday 14th October, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 9, 2019