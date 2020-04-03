FOLDVARY, Victor:

Victor passed away suddenly at home in Brisbane, Australia, on 29 March 2020, aged 57, with his family by his side. Dearly loved husband to Colleen, loving and cherished father to Melissa and Angel (dog). Loved son to Veronika and brother to Tom. Much loved son-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle to his extended family in Australia and New Zealand. A loving, generous and giving soul who was always the life of the party and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. You were our world and will be forever in our hearts. In Victors parting words "Husta La Vista Baby" I've just gone fishing. Due to the Coronavirus, Victor will be privately cremated with a celebration of his life to be held in Brisbane at a later date.







