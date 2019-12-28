Vicki DANCE

Guest Book
  • "Dear friend for almost 35 years. A vey special person who..."
    - Ross and Judy Mac Kenzie
  • "Vicki your challenges enabled you to share such light and..."
  • "There are people you meet in life that leave a very lasting..."
    - Carole Fitzgerald
  • "We salute an extraordinary friend. A battler to the end...."
    - June Greg Bailey
Death Notice

DANCE, Vicki Brenda:
On 25th December 2019 at Hospice Wakato, aged 65 years. Dearly loved wife of Robert (Ace), and sister of Sharon, Shelley and Fiona. Beloved niece of Robyn, Roger and Kaye. Sister-in-law of June, Greg, Robyn and the late John. A service will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery & Crematorium, Newstead Road, on 30th December at 2.00pm. Our grateful thanks to all the staff at Hospice Waikato and donations to Hospice Waikato in lieu of flowers.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 28, 2019
