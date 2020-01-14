MILICICH, Vesna Mare:
Passed away peacefully on 12 January 2020 at Cascades Retirement Home with her loving family at her side. In her 101st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Nediljko. Most adored and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Ivan (deceased) & Shirley, Branislav & Raewyn, Nelda & Pieter (Nooyen). Precious Nana of 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
'Pocivala u Miru'
Requiem Mass for Vesna will be celebrated at St Columba's Catholic Church, Rifle Range Road, Hamilton, on Thursday 16 January, at 11.30am, followed by private burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead. Correspondence to the Milicich Family, C/- PO 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020