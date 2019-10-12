Vernon PERRY

PERRY,
Vernon Joseph (Bun):
Passed away peacefully at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata, on Sunday 6th October 2019, with family by his side, aged 88 years. Loved and treasured husband of the late Mavis for 61 years. Loved father of Stephen and Lee, and Barry. Special thanks to the staff at Pohlen Hospital for their care of Vernon. As per Vernon's wishes a private family funeral has been held. Communications to Mr S. Perry, 20b Rawhiti Ave, Matamata 3400. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata) FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 12, 2019
