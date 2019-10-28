PARKER,

Verna Isla (nee Brown):

Passed away on Thursday, 24th October 2019. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Bernard. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Aaron and Penny & Aden Herbert. Cherished Poppy to Seth and Lily. Treasured sister of Judy, Diane and Tony.

A gentle kind woman now

at peace and forever in

our hearts.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Bupa St Kilda Care Home. A Funeral Service for Verna will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Friday, 1st November 2019, at 11.00am, followed by the burial at The Leamington Public Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Parker Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.





