Vera VENNIK

Service Information
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Taylor Avenue
Te Awamutu
Death Notice

VENNIK, Vera:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Public Hospital on Friday, 31st January 2020. Aged 87 years. Eternal companion to Teunis for 61 years together. Amazingly devoted mother, mother-in-law, Oma and Great Oma. A Funeral Service for Vera will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Taylor Avenue, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, the 4th of February 2020 at 12.00pm, followed by the burial at Pirongia Cemetery. All communications to The Vennik Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, 3800.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020
