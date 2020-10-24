GOING, Valmai Doreen

(nee Patersen):

Passed away on Friday 23rd October 2020, aged 91 years. Much loved wife of Graham for 65 years. Loved mother of Heather, Kenneth and Jennifer. Grandmother of Jeffrey, Adam and Bradley and great-grandmother of Hannah and Cameron. Passed away at Hilda Ross Hospital, Our thanks to the staff for their Kindness and care.

'We will miss your vivacious smile, your caring nature and zest for life'

A celebration of Val's life will be held at Woolertons Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Dinsdale, Hamilton on Thursday 29th October 2020 at 1.00pm. The family would appreciate if guests avoid wearing perfume/aftershaves due to allergies. In lieu of flowers Val would appreciate donations to St Johns at the service, as Val was a member and cadet superintendent for many years. All correspondence to the Going family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.





