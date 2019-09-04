Valmai GEDGE

GEDGE, Valmai Mary (Val):
On 1st September 2019, in her 95th year, after a short illness at Waikato Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Herb, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lawrence & Deirdre, Neil & Lyn, and Mary Campbell. Loved Nana of Paul & Lara, Carrie, Aynsley & Ben, & the late Brandon. A loved great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. We will be farewelling Val at the Pirongia School Hall, 100 Beechey Street, Pirongia, on Saturday 7th September at 10.00am, followed by a private family burial.



Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
