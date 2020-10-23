WHYTE,
Valerie (nee Grundy):
Passed away on October 16, 2020, in Auckland. Much loved wife of the late Samuel Roland Whyte. Dearly loved and devoted Mum of Roland, Warwick, Gavin, Nigel, Jonathan and Rosemary. A much loved and respected mother-in-law and cherished Nana to her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed. In accordance with Valerie's wishes, a private family service and interment was held at Waiterimu-Matahuru Cemetery in Waikato district near to where she was born and raised. Please address any communications to: The Whyte Family, c/o Fountains Funerals, PO Box 72-341, Papakura 2244.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020