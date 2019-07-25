Valerie REID

  • "I met Val while participating in the Variety Bash. She took..."
    - LORRAINE HAYNE
  • "Natasha, Adam, Luke and Ben, David and family, so sorry to..."
  • "Rest in peace now Val I wil miss our little chats"
    - Joyce Blair
  • "REID, Valerie Amy Joyce: Only an aunt can give hugs almost..."
    - Valerie REID
    Published in: Waikato Times
  • "REID, Valerie Amy Joyce: Loved daughter of the late Ian..."
    - Valerie REID
    Published in: Waikato Times
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
REID, Valerie Amy Joyce:
Passed away on 23 July 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 73 years. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of David & Liticia. Adored Nana of Tahla and Hannah. Treasured Great-Nana of Brooklyn, Zoey and Scarlett. A service for Val will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Saturday, 27 July 2019 at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Variety – The Children's Charity, PO Box 17276, Greenlane, Auckland 1546, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Reid family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on July 25, 2019
