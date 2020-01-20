Valerie PATTERSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie PATTERSON.
Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Alexandra House Chapel
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu
View Map
Death Notice

PATTERSON,
Valerie Louise (Val):
Passed away peacefully on 17th January 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Clifford Donald Patterson. Loved Mum of Kevin (dec), Carolyn Fifield, and Leslie (dec), and beloved grandmother of her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A Service for Val will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 24th January 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Patterson family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.