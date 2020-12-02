PAGE, Valerie Jean
(nee Mickell):
30 November 2020, aged 70. Cherished wife of Brian. Loved mother of Brian (Seerup) and Jakob (Mickell). Grandmother of Casey, Amanda, James and Marshall and great grandmother of Kade, Mia, Jetson, Seth and Kyla. Stepmum to Anthony and Amanda. Val is at peace now. Val will be privately cremated. All communications to Brookfields Lawyers, PO Box 240, Shortland Street, Auckland 1140 (Attention: A Gilbert).
Cared for by:
Resthaven Funerals Howick
FDANZ Ph: 09 533 7493
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 2, 2020