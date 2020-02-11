Valerie LIMMER

Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
(080)-086-2273
Death Notice

LIMMER, Valerie Dawn (Val):
Peacefully at Kenwyn Rest Home on 9th February 2020, aged 77. Loving wife of Don, mother and mother-in-law to Susan (dec), Mike and Toni, Leanne and Matt. Grandmother to Steve and Cass, Kylie, Annalee and Tim, Jess, Leah and Jade, Shannon, and great-grandmother to Lily, Larson and Havana.
"You will be sadly missed,
fly free with the angels"
A service for Val will be held at Te Aroha RSA, Rewi Street, Te Aroha, on Thursday 13th February at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Limmer family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 11, 2020
