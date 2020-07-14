KELLY, Valerie Alice (Val)
(nee Kempster):
Peacefully at Cedar Manor, Tauranga, on Saturday 11 July 2020, aged 83 years. Cherished wife of the late Brian. Precious mother and mother-in-law of David and Linda, Dianne and the late David Littleton, and Paul and Kim. Treasured nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Val will be held at St James Union Parish, 70 Pooles Rd, Greerton, on Thursday 16 July, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Kelly family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Waikato Times on July 14, 2020