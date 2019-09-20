KEARNEY, Valerie Dawn:
Passed away peacefully on 18 September 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kelvin. Adored mother of Russell and Raewyn and Denise. Loved Nana of 7 grandchildren and partners, great-Nan of 5. A graveside service for Val will be held at Gordonton Cemetery, Gordonton Road, Gordonton, on Tuesday 24 September at 1.00pm. Correspondence to the Kearney family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
