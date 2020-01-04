Valerie INWOOD

Sadly, passed away on 2nd January 2020. Aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Max. Precious and much loved Mum of Marlene & Kevin, Christine & Peter, Geoffrey, Maxine, Rob and Rochelle. Treasured Nana to 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Val will be held on 8th January 2020 at Woodside Estate, Woodside Road, Matangi, at 11.00am. All communications to Simply Cremations, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa.

Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 4, 2020
