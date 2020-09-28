DOCKERTY, Valerie Fay:
With sadness I advise that Val, in her 97th year, passed away on Saturday, 26th September 2020. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill). Loved mum of Ray (Blue) Urquhart. Cherished grandmother of Trevor & Juliette, Paul & Shelley, and great-grandmother to Ethan & Emily. Respected friend of Maureen Urquhart. At Val's request there will be no funeral, but in lieu of flowers, donations to the Kimihia Home & Hospital would be greatly appreciated and posted to 76 Rosser Street, Huntly. We would like to thank all the staff at Kimihia Home & Hospital for their very good care of Val over the past few months.
R.I.P
All communications to the family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 28, 2020