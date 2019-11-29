CALLOW,
Valerie Irene (Val):
On 27 November 2019, peacefully at Radius Glaisdale, Hamilton, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Derek (Del boy). Loved mother & mother-in-law of Lee & Karen, Russell & Donna. Adored Nana of Amber, Tiffany, Jorja, Dannii and Molleigh. Cherished great-grandmother of Ellexah and Billie. A service for Val will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 30 November 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waikato Division Cancer Society, PO Box 134, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Callow family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 29, 2019