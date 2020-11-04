HETARAKA, Valda Jean:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 3rd November 2020 at San Michele, Te Awamutu, aged 80 years. Much loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Ruston and Linda, Bill and Nancy, Lillan and Leo, Darren and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Service for Valda will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, 7th November 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Hetaraka family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 4, 2020