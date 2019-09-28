Una NOLAN

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Una's passing. As a loyal and..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Auntie Una's passing. We will all..."
    - Heather Reeves
  • "Una my friend no time to say goodbye and share a laugh or..."
    - Pauline White
  • "So very sad to read of mums passing.My mum loved chatting..."
    - Ally Shaw
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Death Notice

NOLAN,
Una Aileen (nee Hill):
Aged 84, Hamilton. Passed away on Thursday 26th September 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Dearly loved Mum of Karen McLaughlin & Julie Nolan. Dearly loved Gran of Jared & Sarah McLaughlin, Great GG of Beau, Ruby & Leah McLaughlin-Gray. Dearly loved by other family, Tony McLaughlin, Corwin De frenne, Jess Gray & Elliot McKinnel.
"LUTTMAB"
A service for Una will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 2 October 2019, at 1.30pm. All communications to the Nolan family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 28, 2019
