NOLAN,
Una Aileen (nee Hill):
Aged 84, Hamilton. Passed away on Thursday 26th September 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Dearly loved Mum of Karen McLaughlin & Julie Nolan. Dearly loved Gran of Jared & Sarah McLaughlin, Great GG of Beau, Ruby & Leah McLaughlin-Gray. Dearly loved by other family, Tony McLaughlin, Corwin De frenne, Jess Gray & Elliot McKinnel.
A service for Una will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 2 October 2019, at 1.30pm. All communications to the Nolan family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 28, 2019