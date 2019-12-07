Un CHUNG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Un CHUNG.
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hamilton Park Cemetery
Morrinsville Road
View Map
Death Notice

CHUNG, Un Yim (Rita):
Passed away at home on 6th December 2019. Loved wife of Hoy Kwun Chung (Harry). Loved mother of Chris, Gerald, Des and Barry. Loved Mama to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Rita will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 at 1:30pm followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Chung family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.