CHUNG, Un Yim (Rita):
Passed away at home on 6th December 2019. Loved wife of Hoy Kwun Chung (Harry). Loved mother of Chris, Gerald, Des and Barry. Loved Mama to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Rita will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 at 1:30pm followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Chung family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 7, 2019