HENRY, Tui Joy
(nee Collett) (formerly Smith):
At Waikato hospital on 5th December 2019. Aged 81. Now out of pain. Loved wife of Brian, mother of Greg and Min, Kerry and Amanda, Neville and Roger. A service for Tui will be held at White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday 10th December at 10.30am, followed by a funeral service at 2.30pm, at Purewa Cemetery, Meadowbank, Auckland. All communications to the Henry family, C/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 7, 2019