Tui BARNETT

Death Notice

BARNETT, Tui Isobel:
Passed away peacefully at Resthaven Village, surrounded by family, on Friday, 17 July 2020, aged 84 years. Much loved and loving wife of John for 65 years. Adored Mum of the late Barbara, Brian, the late Allen, Murray, Sharon and Roger. Mother-in-law of Jacquie, Robyn, Nigel and Debbie. Cherished Nana, Oma, Great-nana and Great-great-nana. A Service to celebrate Tui's life will be held at St Andrews Church, 85 Hamilton Road, Cambridge on Wednesday, 22 July at 12 midday.

Published in Waikato Times on July 18, 2020
