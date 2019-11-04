van DOORNE,

Troy David Hendricus:

Passed away peacefully at home on 1st November 2019; aged 50 years. Dearly loved husband to Sandie, and loved Dad to Ashleigh, Liam and Olivia.

"A good mate to many"

Celebrate Troy's life with us at the Oasis Hideaway, Fencourt Road, Cambridge, on Wednesday 6th November at 11.00am. Heartfelt thanks for the kindness, care and respect shown to Troy from everyone at the Hamilton Cancer Lodge, Hospice, Dr David and all of the District Nurses. We also give kind thanks to everyone else for their tremendous love and support throughout.

"Troy, you're one of a kind;

a legend. You will be truly missed."

