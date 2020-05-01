BROWNING, Trixie Isabel:
Passed away at Aparangi Care Unit, Te Kauwhata, on 29 April 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly beloved wife and soulmate of the late Rex. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of David and Sandi, the late Colin, and Trevor and Megan. Precious Nana to 7 grandchildren and their partners and 8 great-grandchildren.
Will be sadly missed by all.
A private cremation will be held, followed by a memorial service at a later date. All communications to the Browning Family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times from May 1 to May 2, 2020