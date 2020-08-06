WOLFSBAUER,
Trevor George;
Late of Te Awamutu. Born 27th June 1931 at Ohura. Passed away on 5th August 2020 at Waikato Hospital. Much loved husband of Aroha. Father and father-in-law of Suzanne and Sam Scott, Shelley (dec) and Kevin Barron, Keith and Robyn, Owen and Rose. Much loved Grandfather of Rochelle, Wayne and Jane, Melissa and Phill, Hayden and Christine. Great-Grandfather of 8 and great-great-Grandfather of one.
"We will miss you and your accordion (fondly known as the squeeze box)"
Trevor's funeral service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, 8th August 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Wolfsbauer family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020