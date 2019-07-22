WARD, Trevor Raymond:
Passed away on 20th July 2019, aged 84 years. Father of Sheryl and John Bellamy (Whangamata), Wayne and Marion (Waihi), Lynn and Steve Burndred (Taupiri), Gary and Leanne (Perth), and Chris and Moira (Morrinsville). Grandad of 17, and Great-Granddad of 28. A graveside service for Trev will be held at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville, on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at 11.00am. Thanks to Kingswood Rest Home for their care of Trev in the last few months. All communications to the Ward family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from July 22 to July 24, 2019