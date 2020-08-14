TERRY, Trevor George:
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Waikato, with family by his side, on Tuesday 11th August 2020, aged 82. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Dawn for 58 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jan (dec), Brendon and Karen, Vaughan and Stephanie. Special and much loved Poppa of Danielle, Christina, Emma, Megan and Paige. Many thanks to nursing staff at Ward 16 Waikato Hospital and for the loving care at Hospice. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held at the Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Newstead, on Monday 17th August at 1.00pm.
"Forever in our Hearts"
All communications to the Terry family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 14, 2020