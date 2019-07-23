Trevor MOORE

Guest Book
  • "I was so sorry to hear the news of the passing of Uncle..."
    - Kirstie Grady
  • "Sending sympathy to all the family - I remember the days..."
  • "Extending our deepest sympathy to Jean and family. Trevor..."
    - Ann and Duncan Davidson
  • "Extending our Deepest Sympathy to you Jean & Family, Trevor..."
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Death Notice

MOORE, Trevor John:
Peacefully on 21 July 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean for 61 years. Loved father & father-in-law of Rhonda, Lyall & Pauline. Loved Pop of Kris & Maryam, Daniel & Maree, Kieran and Matthew. Loved Great-Pop of Liam, Emily and Isaac. A service for Trevor will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 25 July 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Moore family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on July 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.