MOORE, Trevor John:
Peacefully on 21 July 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean for 61 years. Loved father & father-in-law of Rhonda, Lyall & Pauline. Loved Pop of Kris & Maryam, Daniel & Maree, Kieran and Matthew. Loved Great-Pop of Liam, Emily and Isaac. A service for Trevor will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 25 July 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Moore family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 23, 2019