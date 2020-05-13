MITCHELL,
Trevor Chadwick:
Of Lower Hutt (formerly of Te Puke, Taupo and Tokoroa) Passed away peacefully on Monday 11th May 2020. Dearly loved husband of Marion. Much loved dad of Janine & Brian Clarke, Gavin & Tracey, and Glenn. Loved Poppa of Matthew & Jamie Leigh, Jonathon, Liam, Rory, and Ben & Erin. Special thanks to the staff at Te Omanga Hospice. Messages to the Mitchell Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt. A private interment service will be held; a memorial service will be advertised later.
''With the Lord,
which is far better''
Psalm 34
Published in Waikato Times on May 13, 2020