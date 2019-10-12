GROUBE, Trevor John:
Peacefully at Thames Hospital on 3rd October 2019 after a long illness (C.O.P.D.), aged 71 years. Much loved and respected son of the late Alan and Margaret (Peggy) Groube (Chudleigh Road, Waihou), brother and brother-in-law of Ken and Liz Groube (Mutdapilly, Queensland, Australia), Judy and Terry Hawkins (Te Aroha), Gay and Alan Sutton (Morrinsville). A special thank you to our sister-in-law Ann, all the medical people, social workers and caregivers who cared for Trevor during his illness. At Trevor's request a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held on Sunday 3rd November 2019, at 11.00am, at the Thames Workingmen's Club, 407 Cochrane Street, Thames.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 12, 2019