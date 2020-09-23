Trevor GOLLEDGE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trevor GOLLEDGE.
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Death Notice

GOLLEDGE, Trevor William:
Passed away on Monday 21st September 2020, at home, aged 75. Much loved husband of Yvonne, father to Ivan, cherished father of Debbie & Jannette, respected father-in-law of Martin & Vince. Adored Poppa to all his grandchildren. A service for Trevor will be held at the Seddon Park Chapel, Seddon Road, Hamilton, on Saturday the 26th September at 10.30am. All communications to the Golledge family, c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.