GOLLEDGE, Trevor William:
Passed away on Monday 21st September 2020, at home, aged 75. Much loved husband of Yvonne, father to Ivan, cherished father of Debbie & Jannette, respected father-in-law of Martin & Vince. Adored Poppa to all his grandchildren. A service for Trevor will be held at the Seddon Park Chapel, Seddon Road, Hamilton, on Saturday the 26th September at 10.30am. All communications to the Golledge family, c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 23, 2020