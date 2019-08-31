FORSMAN,
Trevor Stephen Trafford:
On 29th August 2019, aged 59 years. Loved son of Annette (now Brett) and the late Trevor. Stepson of the late Bruce Goddard and loved brother of Ross (deceased), Scott, and Nigel Goddard; and brother-in-law of Jeannine. Dear nephew of Heather and Ray. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held at Waihi Baptist Church, 3 Gilmore Road Waihi on Friday 6th September at 11am. Sincere thanks to Pathways Waihi for your loving care and support.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 31, 2019