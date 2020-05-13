MILLAR,
Tracey (nee Adams):
Tracey passed on Saturday 9th May 2020 in Auckland Hospital from her short battle with Leukaemia. Tracey will be truly missed by her much loved husband Ray Millar. Loved daughter of Norman and Maureen Adams and step-daughter of May Adams. Cherished mum to James McClunie and Emma Blake. Loved sister to Robert Adams (deceased) and Julie Peace, and loved step-sister of Debbie and Lisa. Loved sister-in-law of Sam, Mat and Sas. Loved step-mum to Rhys, Luke and Hannah. Loved Auntie to Brooke, Courtney, Jess and Kurt. Loved Nana to Lily and George. A huge thank you to the doctors, nurses and specialists at Waikato Hospital and Auckland Hospital for all their support. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of Tracey's life will be held at a later date, to be confirmed. All communication to Julie at [email protected] or Hill Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey St, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
