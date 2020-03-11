KING, Tina:
Peacefully on 10 March 2020 at Mary Potter Hospice. A beloved daughter, sister, aunty and a good friend to many. Messages to the King family may be left in Tina's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown 6242. In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of Tina's choosing would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Tina's life will be held at Our Lady's Home of Compassion, Rhine Street, Island Bay, Wellington, on Friday 13 March 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 11, 2020