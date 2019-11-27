FOSTER,
Timothy Rodger Bruce:
Passed away suddenly at home on Friday, 22nd November 2019. Loved Father of Billie, Jay, Kamiera, Mereika and Brogan. BelovedGrandfather to 12 grandchildren. Loved son of Elizabeth and brother to Harold. A Funeral Service for Tim will be held at The Hamilton Park Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Thursday, the 28th of November 2019 at 11:00am. All communications to Rosetown Funeral Home, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 27, 2019