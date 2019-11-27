Timothy FOSTER

Guest Book
  • "Thank you Timothy for the lovely children you have left..."
    - Tarnz Keenan
  • "R.I.P,LOVE TO THE FAMILY!"
    - KATHERINE THOMAS
  • "R.I.P,LOVE TO THE FAMILY!"
    - KATHERINE THOMAS
Service Information
Rosetown Family Funerals
262 Ohaupo Road
Te Awamutu, Waikato
078702137
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:00 a.m.
The Hamilton Park Chapel
Morrinsville Road
Newstead
View Map
Death Notice

FOSTER,
Timothy Rodger Bruce:
Passed away suddenly at home on Friday, 22nd November 2019. Loved Father of Billie, Jay, Kamiera, Mereika and Brogan. BelovedGrandfather to 12 grandchildren. Loved son of Elizabeth and brother to Harold. A Funeral Service for Tim will be held at The Hamilton Park Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Thursday, the 28th of November 2019 at 11:00am. All communications to Rosetown Funeral Home, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.