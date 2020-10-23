FITCH,
Thora Valmae (nee Sellars):
Peacefully on 21 October 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry, Barry and Wendy, Colin, Glenis and Martin, Neville and Karina, Robyn and Max, and Peter. Proud Nana of Ronan, Danny and Valencia. Thora's funeral service will be at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga, on Wednesday 28 October at 11.00am, after which Thora will be laid to rest with John. Sincere thanks to Bethlehem Views for your loving care. Friends are invited to bring flowers from your own garden, or a donation to Barnardos NZ. For a webcast livestream link please email [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 23, 2020