TURINUI, Thomas Rauroha
(Tame/Tom):
24.05.1948 - 11.10.2020
Beloved son of Pita Turinui and Tare Turinui (Moke-Pouwhare). Dearly loved husband of Marama Turinui (nee Tumai). Loved father of Tureza, Kath, Aaron, Awhina and Rauaroha. Loving Papa to all his mokopuna. Tom passed away surrounded by his whaanau early hours Sunday morning. He is currently laying in state at Aramiro Paa. Service will be at 10.00am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, followed by the burial at 11.00am. The whaanau would like to invite everyone back to the marae for haakari after.
Ngaa mihi,
Naa te whaanau o Tom
rãua ko Marama.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 13, 2020