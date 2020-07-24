TAYLDER, Thomas Matthew
Mark (Tom):
Peacefully, on 23 July 2020 at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Dean & Natalie, Andrew & Lisa, Lisa & Dave. Dearly loved grandad of Ashley, Jamie, Damon, Alex, Shayla, Brittney, Darcy. A burial service for Tom will be held at the Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville, on Saturday, 25 July 2020 at 1.30pm. All communications to the Taylder family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 24, 2020