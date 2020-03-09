TANE, Thomas Peia (Tom):
Passed away peacefully at home in Waikanae on Saturday, 7 March 2020. Aged 88 years. Son of the late Wiremu and Nellie Tane. Husband of the late Ami, and father of Brent, Josanne and whanau and the late David. Tom's tangi will be held at Oromãhoe Marae, Porotu Rd (off State Highway 10), Oromãhoe, Northland. A burial service will be held at the family Urupa, on Tuesday, 10 March, at 12 noon. All enquiries to Brent Tane on 0276021292.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 9, 2020