NEWMAN,
Thomas George (Tom):
20.3.1959 - 8.10.2019
The family of Thomas Newman, ''Tom'', would like to share their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for all the support, love and contributions given to us during this very sad time. The sudden loss of our much-loved son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather and friend, has been greatly felt, impacting us all. Tom was a fun loving, genuine, intelligent, caring person of which no time or space will ever erase his memory, but rather, it will continue to live on inside us all, forever.
With time there is loss, and with loss there is pain,
But in our hearts your memory will always remain.
To our beloved Tom, your laugh, your humour and your loyalty will never be lost, but always found in our hearts.
Love you always, Tom
- Your family xox
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 2, 2019