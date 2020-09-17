MUIR,
Thomas Joseph: QSM
Born 17 November 1923 in Eureka, born into a large and close Waikato family. Beloved husband of Shirley and father to Christine, Diane (deceased) and Carol. Much loved brother, Granpa and Great-Granpa, cousin, uncle and friend. Naval man (Royal NZ Navy #10320), long term Lion, Master Builder, maker of many iconic Hamilton buildings (1949-87), historian extraordinaire, and an avid consumer of news. Funeral Service to be held at St Peter's Cathedral Hamilton, Saturday, 19 September at 1.00pm. All correspondence for the Muir family C/- Pellows Funeral Directors, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 17, 2020