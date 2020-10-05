

McGARRY, Thomas:

1945 - 2020



Sarah, Gerard, Kathleen, Thomas, Gemma along with their families, would like to thank all those who have supported us through the sad loss of a very special and much loved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad and friend. The messages of condolence, cards, baking, flowers, donations to hospice and visits have meant so much to us all and have been very much appreciated. A special thanks to Dr Dominique Hite, the district nurses, and Hospice Waikato. A very big thank you. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



